Tuesday 1st August, 2017

PM: Scars of slavery still evident Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is urging citizens they should never underestimate or forget the sacrifices and hard-won freedom of the enslaved African ancestors.

Trini appointed vice president at Brooklyn Children’s Museum A Trinidadian woman has been appointed Vice President of Education and Programming at the Brooklyn Children’s Museum.

Imbert to clear air on Buccoo land deal Finance Minister Colm Imbert intends to “comprehensively” address issues concerning the sale of Buccoo Estate in Tobago, popularly known as No Man’s Land, later this week.

ACIB takes over army fraud case The independent investigation of the alleged swindling of $2 million from the payroll department of the T&T Defence Force (TTDF) has been placed in the hands of the Anti-Corruption...

Pollard banking on new focus The 2014 CPL champions were off colour last year, managing a mere three victories to finish fifth and miss out on the final four, as Jamaica Tallawahs beat Guyana Amazon Warriors in the final to...

Trini who fled over kidnap fears soars in US Navy In 2006 when businessman Bertram Dookeran found out that a plot was being hatched to kidnap his 22-year-old son, he took the tough decision and sent him to the United States for safe keeping.

The good, the bad and ugly of Rio’s Olympics Neymar kissed the ball, delivered a gold medal and then wept with other Brazilians. Look no further if you’re searching for an iconic image of the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Panama sells itself to T&T Panama’s economy is projected to grow at 6.3 per cent by the end of 2017, and Panama ambassador to T&T, Carmen Gabriela Menendez, wants T&T to deepen its footprint there.

Cops raid two car dealerships Officers from several special units of the T&T Police Service (TTPS) raided two Central-based car dealerships yesterday, where $100,000 in cash, one vehicle and forged documents were seized....