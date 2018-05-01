Tuesday 1st May, 2018

Imbert expects 1.8% economic growth Finance Minister Colm Imbert says latest data shows that T&T’s economic growth is now projected to be between 1.5 and 1.8 per cent based on better than expected increases in natural gas...

Cox, Shukla take 11K road titles Experience had the final say in yesterday's running of the Point Fortin Borough Day 11K Road Race as veteran distance runner Curtis Cox judged his race to perfection to land the victory in a time...

A&V owner sued by GML photographer Guardian Media Ltd senior photographer Kristian de Silva is suing A&V Oil and Gas Drilling and Workover owner Hanif Nazim Baksh and his son in law, Cpl Billy Ramsundar, for assault and battery...

T&T WINS CFU CUP T&T's Soca Princesses pulled off a hard-fought 3-1 victory over Guyana in the final game of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Women's Challenge Series at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, last...

Doctor freed after 15 years Fifteen years after a patient accused him of rape, Dr Shauffie David Ali, the owner and medical director of Gulf View Medical Centre, was yesterday found not guilty.

Shabazz: We want to compete at Concacaf level T&T Women's footballers will return to the practice pitch today after getting just one day off yesterday, following their triumph at the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Challenge Series at the...

Gypsy ready to work at NCC Winston “Gypsy” Peters, the new chairman of the National Carnival Commission (NCC), does not believe his appointment has anything to do with his support for the People’s National Movement (PNM) in...

Minister awaits audit on Self Help Commission Culture and Community Development Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly is awaiting an audit of the National Commission for Self Help which is currently being carried out by the Investments Division of the...