Tuesday 1st November, 2016

Living up to your name At the very first lecture I attended in medical school in Caracas, a time when Venezuela’s future was so promising, oil a plenty, iron, aluminium and gold mines, snow-capped mountains and flat-...

Caribbeanjobs.com lists T&T’s best and brightest Caribbeanjobs.com has partnered with some of the leading universities in T&T to create a listing of their best graduates. It is known as the Top Caribbean Graduates Initiative.

A prodigal return With his recent novel The Repenters, Kevin Jared Hosein has fulfilled some of the promise which won him the Commonwealth Short Story Prize in 2015.

Mark-Baird retains World Masters Heptathlon title Marsha Mark-Baird successfully defended her women’s 40-44 heptathlon title on the fourth day of action at the World Masters Track and Field Championships at the Ern Clark Athletic Centre in Perth...

All eyes on Rowley’s rejig For the second time since taking office and just months after his first reshuffle, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday announced long-anticipated changes to his Cabinet, axing two ministers...

Granny on larceny charges denied bail A Rio Claro grandmother accused of tricking five people into giving her $150,000 in exchange for Government houses was yesterday remanded to the Women’s Prison, Arouca.

Williams back in CoP’s chair From today Stephen Williams is back on the job as acting Commissioner of Police (COP) to serve yet another six month stint.

Health Minister discloses: 1st microcephaly case from Zika T&T has recorded its first confirmed case of a microcephaly birth due to the Zika virus, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh announced yesterday and urged the public to respect the family's...

The next step in TTOC’s plans It’s the time of year when taking a look back as a way of determining the next step or what changes are required is the order of the day.