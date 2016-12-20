Tuesday 20th December, 2016

Policyholders question Clico appointment Chairman of the Clico Policyholders Group (CPG) Peter Permell is questioning the timing of the appointment of Lisa Gomes, a former director at Sandals Resorts, as general manager of Clico.

A band for Monday mas only “Carnival Monday will never be the same.” This according to Jesus Douglas of Caribbean Beauties (CB), a social media company which has rapidly grown in just two and a half years.

When bloggers meet On December 11, a group of bloggers met at Drink Wine Bar to discuss the business and craft of online media.

John-Davis helps Police win Rhonda John-Davis stole the show on Sunday night to pilot Police to the first-ever title in the Female Basketball Action (Fem BA) League at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Tacarigua....

Hillview ushers in Christmas spirit The Spanish Club of Hillview College, Tunapuna, held its first fundraising venture at the college's auditorium, on December 10.

Rajah demise leaves Red Force struggling At the close of yesterday’s rain-hit penultimate day at the National Stadium here where only 48 overs were possible, Red Force were perched on 96 for two but still requiring a further 120 runs to...

Soca Warriors in final tweak As the Soca Warriors gears up to head into its first residential camp under new head coach Tom Saintfiet from tomorrow at a Hotel in South where the players will be based until their departure for...

PM knocks slow justice system Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday knocked the delays in the criminal justice system and the ability of some to be free on bail to commit more offences to pay their lawyer bills.

Opposition meets BATT with ‘open mind’ The Opposition is entering this morning’s meeting with the Bankers’ Association (BATT) on the FATCA legislation with an open mind, says Opposition Senator Gerald Ramdeen.