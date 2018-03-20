Tuesday 20th March, 2018

MSJ wants Caricom support for Venezuela Officials of the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) and Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) yesterday appealed to Caricom to stand up for the beleaguered nation of Venezuela in the face of a looming...

TRIAL BY SPIN AWAITS WINDIES HARARE—Favourites West Indies were bracing for a spin assault from hosts Zimbabwe, in today’s all important Super Sixes clash of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers.

Seabridge back to normal by Friday The T&T Spirit, which was taken out of service last June, has completed all major works and is expected to resume service on Friday.

Dulalchan vows to sue` Deputy Commissioner of Police Deodath Dulalchan is threatening to take legal action against Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Minister Clarence Rambharat over a decision to terminate a land lease...

One killed, three wounded in drive-by shooting Almost one year after a deadly drive-by shooting in which three people were killed at Le Platte Village, Maraval, another drive-by shooting occurred on Sunday night where four people were shot—...

‘Let him pay for the crime he do’ Christine Jones is demanding the death penalty for the man who allegedly murdered her daughter, granddaughter and two other people on Tuesday.

Oh for somewhere to feel safe... I got home very late from work and ready to collapse only to find the bed under a low-hanging, tent-like sheet, apparently making a ‘fort’.

Issues for President Weekes to tackle Madame Justice Paula-Mae Weekes takes the oath of office this morning at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port-of-Spain, in a ceremony which will be witnessed by hundreds at the venue and thousands of...

Quadruple murder suspect held in Valencia The manhunt for the suspect in La Brea quadruple murders ended early yesterday morning at St Albans Road, Valencia, when police took a 38-year-old handyman/mason, of Lawrence Village, Guapo, Pt...