Tuesday 22nd May, 2018

300-plus facing UTT axe—Garcia An estimated 300-plus workers are being cut from the University of Trinidad and Tobago.

Navigating Emancipation 101 Ian Isidore Smart’s Emancipation 101 can be read—with breaks for fresh air and the real world—in a single morning (or evening) session.

Woman in court for attempted murder A woman charged with the attempted murder of her husband was granted $250,000 bail when she appeared before a Sangre Grande magistrate yesterday.

Ashmeed had golden heart McDonald’s Cipriani Boulevard, Port-of-Spain branch manager Ashmeed Mohammed, 38, begged for his life before gunmen shot him three times on Sunday night.

Five years jail for fiery death Doubles vendor Nizam Mohammed will spend the next five years in jail for killing a man by setting him on fire.

CAL offers more leg room on flights Although Caribbean Airline’s (CAL) financial position has improved, CEO Garvin Medera says there is still a lot to be done

Housewife accused of faking kidnap ordeal A Couva housewife has to appear in the Couva Magistrates’ Court on Thursday charged with falsely reporting to police that she and her son were kidnapped by four men.

Hidden Disabilities “Every gang leader I have spoken to had a learning disability”

Archbishop Rev Jason Gordon.

Newspaper article,

Friday 18 May 2018

Man arrested after scaling airport fence Almost two years after he was freed of being a member of the gang linked to the assassination of Dana Seetahal, SC, a man from Carapo has been arrested for trespassing at the Piarco International...