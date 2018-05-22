Tuesday 22nd May, 2018

An estimated 300-plus workers are being cut from the University of Trinidad and Tobago.
Ian Isidore Smart’s Emancipation 101 can be read—with breaks for fresh air and the real world—in a single morning (or evening) session.
A woman charged with the attempted murder of her husband was granted $250,000 bail when she appeared before a Sangre Grande magistrate yesterday.
McDonald’s Cipriani Boulevard, Port-of-Spain branch manager Ashmeed Mohammed, 38, begged for his life before gunmen shot him three times on Sunday night.
Doubles vendor Nizam Mohammed will spend the next five years in jail for killing a man by setting him on fire.
Although Caribbean Airline’s (CAL) financial position has improved, CEO Garvin Medera says there is still a lot to be done
A Couva housewife has to appear in the Couva Magistrates’ Court on Thursday charged with falsely reporting to police that she and her son were kidnapped by four men.
“Every gang leader I have spoken to had a learning disability”
Almost two years after he was freed of being a member of the gang linked to the assassination of Dana Seetahal, SC, a man from Carapo has been arrested for trespassing at the Piarco International...
Unaware that her family was being robbed, the two-year-old daughter of a pundit greeted one of the intruders and went to hug him.
