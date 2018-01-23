Tuesday 23rd January, 2018

Tobago stakeholders hoping for answers Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and a high-powered ministerial team will sit today for talks with the business community in Tobago.

Sold-out show at Kaiso Showkase Calypso tents in North Trinidad have been reporting poor turnout but this was not the case in South as Kaiso Showkase Tent opened at Palms Club, San Fernando on Friday night.

Mih pardners an dem Several pardners of mine had some really memorable things to say this week.

Quality song at Soca Monarch Chairman of the Caribbean Prestige Foundation (CPF) Peter Scoon has said that this year’s offerings for the International Soca Monarch are “quality songs” but some of the big players have chosen...

JSC meets today on ferry procurements Questions about Government’s procurement of the Galleons Passage will not delay submission of a draft report of Parliament’s Joint Select Committee (JSC) on Land and Rural Development on...

President’s House ready for occupation by mid-2019 President-elect Paula-Mae Weekes would have to wait until June of 2019 to occupy President’s House in St Ann’s.

PowerGen—UWI T20 kings It was a case of David versus Goliath as PowerGen cricket club defeated a star-studded Cane Farm outfit to clinch the 2018 UNICOM UWI T20 crown at the UWI Spec ground, St.

Gary leads three finalists for CoP post The Police Service Commission has narrowed the search for T&T’s next Police Commissioner and out of 20 applicants, three finalists have been chosen, among them former National Security...

It pays to be fit and ready Over the weekend the point that has been made over and over about fitness or the lack of it, was most pronounced in comments made about the T&T Under-20 women's national football team which is...