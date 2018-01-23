Tuesday 23rd January, 2018

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and a high-powered ministerial team will sit today for talks with the business community in Tobago.
In case you missed it.
|
|
Calypso tents in North Trinidad have been reporting poor turnout but this was not the case in South as Kaiso Showkase Tent opened at Palms Club, San Fernando on Friday night.
|
Several pardners of mine had some really memorable things to say this week.
|
Chairman of the Caribbean Prestige Foundation (CPF) Peter Scoon has said that this year’s offerings for the International Soca Monarch are “quality songs” but some of the big players have chosen...
|
Questions about Government’s procurement of the Galleons Passage will not delay submission of a draft report of Parliament’s Joint Select Committee (JSC) on Land and Rural Development on...
|
President-elect Paula-Mae Weekes would have to wait until June of 2019 to occupy President’s House in St Ann’s.
|
It was a case of David versus Goliath as PowerGen cricket club defeated a star-studded Cane Farm outfit to clinch the 2018 UNICOM UWI T20 crown at the UWI Spec ground, St.
|
The Police Service Commission has narrowed the search for T&T’s next Police Commissioner and out of 20 applicants, three finalists have been chosen, among them former National Security...
|
Over the weekend the point that has been made over and over about fitness or the lack of it, was most pronounced in comments made about the T&T Under-20 women's national football team which is...
|
With the homicide rate at mid-January being more than the number of days in the month, the bpTT Renegades Steel Orchestra is supporting love this year.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online