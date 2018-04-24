Tuesday 24th April, 2018

Shade wants winning habit for CFU Challenge T&T women’s senior team forward Mariah Shade says the hosts will need to possess a desire for victory and prove it on the field of play when it begins the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Women’...

We must protect asylum-seekers The United Nations (UN) has raised deep concerns over Saturday’s deportation of 82 Venezuelan nationals from T&T, among them asylum seekers, saying they could not verify whether it was a “...

Temple owners, ministry in talks Ministry of Planning and Development officials have met with devotees of the Shri Nav Durga Kali Ashram Temple at South Oropouche in an attempt to rectify the issues surrounding breaches in...

Focus on research by UWI The corporate community needs to pay more attention to research since findings can lead to better decision-making.

Sancho: GOV’T KILLING THE PRO LEAGUE On the heels of a disappointing showing last Tuesday by the Soca Warriors squad against Panama, former Minister of Sport Brent Sancho has lashed out over the current state of T&T football.

5 relatives chopped during land dispute A Diego Martin mother is now appealing to the Housing Development Corporation for home after she and four relatives were chopped about their bodies at their Bagatelle Road, Diego Martin home...

Close to my skin Feminist activist and writer Amanda T McIntrye explored the intersections between race relations, misogyny and Carnival in T&T in her recent talk, Close to My Skin.

Referee wife: They would have killed him Despite being treated and discharged after the violent attack by a La Brea mob last Thursday, national football referee Michael London returned to the San Fernando General Hospital yesterday to...