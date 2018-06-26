Tuesday 26th June, 2018

Greaux whips Richards for 200m title Kyle Greaux of Abilene and Semoy Hackett of Zenith were crowned new national 200 metres sprint champions at the 2018 NGC/Sagicor General NAAA Open Championship at the Hasely Crawford Stadium,...

Audits find mismanagement of Carnival interest groups Conflict of interest, inadequate accounting controls and non-adherence to policies and procedures were among the findings of audits of processes by Pan Trinbago, National Carnival Band Leaders’...

Green Works launched to boost agriculture An investment opportunity has been afforded to members of Works Credit Union (WCU) through a new initiative, Green Works, which was recently launched at the union’s compound at Orange Hill Road,...

451 cops facing disciplinary probes The Police Service’s Complaints Division has on record a total of 450 police officers under investigation for disciplinary misconduct, National Security Minister Edmund Dillon said yesterday.

‘No’ to drug abuse, illicit trafficking On Tuesday, June 26, the World will observe the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

By striving you shall conquer Fatima College Decade Two Past Pupils Group (1955-1964) in a historic, but very simple and informal function, recently paid tribute to one of its peers, Integrity Commission (IC) chairman Melville...

Hope rests on Sandals Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Finance and the Economy Secretary Joel Jack is holding out the Sandals Beach Hotel as a great hope for Tobago, telling Tobagonians they should recognise the project...

Sport and prison reform in T&T The ‘Inmate Cricket Development Programme’ is an applaudable initiative in principle of the Prisons Service, the T&T Cricket Board (TTBC) and the T&T Umpires and Scorers’ Union to use...

BIG rock concert comes to Trinidad Local rock fans are gearing up for the arrival of two of the biggest rock bands ever to perform in T&T, 311 and Daughtry!