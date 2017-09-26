Tuesday 26th September, 2017

TKA dominates Junior Karate Championships The junior of the juniors took centre stage this past weekend at the National Junior Karate Championships, hosted at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua.

Spelling and telling it right The point of telling a story is the ending. The moral.

C&W establishes large fund for hurricane relief Cable and Wireless Communications (C&W) recently launched an international appeal in support of regional humanitarian activities in the aftermath of Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

Advancing women in sports leadership One person told me to my face that my belief that women will play the most significant role in global development in the future is baloney.

Beharry to debut for T&T at Sambo Pres Cup A three-man T&T team, including debutant Domingo Beharry will head out to the fourth edition of the Sambo President’s Cup in London England, September 28 to October 3 at the Sports Dock...

Fake food In a move worthy of the Monty Python comedy group at their sublime best, the T&T Defence Force (TTDF) has come up with a list of things that they say the people of Dominica desperately need,...

Public rallies to ANSA McAL relief call Wesley Elliot, left, and his friend visited ANSA McAL’s, headquarters at Tatil Building, Maraval Road, Port-of-Spain to deliver cases of water to the ANSA McAL’s Family First-Hurricane Relief...

This ‘Column’ is all about ‘Gossip!’ Gossip Column is clear ‘best-in’ on my time-handicap for division two of a Maiden Auction Stakes over a mile of Lingfield polytrack today and trainer, Charles Hills, has booked Silvestre de Souza...