Tuesday 27th December, 2016

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
Residents of Brasso Seco have been promised they will be given continuous relief until normalcy returns in the wake of recent flooding there.
A five-year-old autistic boy who was praying with a lighted candle for the release of his imprisoned father, accidentally set fire to his family’s four-apartment home and his grandmother’s home...
A relative of a 15-year-old San Juan teen who was kidnapped on Christmas Eve was being questioned by the police late yesterday.
SHALIZA HASSANALI
The surprise birth of a healthy bouncing baby boy on Christmas Day was the best Christmas gift in the world for a young San Fernando couple.
T&T’s senior men’s team will head into action at 8.30 pm (TT time) today against the Nicaragua senior men’s team in the first of a two-match friendlies series at the National Stadium in...
Mid-morning rains did not deter shoppers from descending into Port-of-Spain and Curepe for Christmas Eve sales.
Bemoaning the amount of deaths, particularly murders, in the country, a religious leader yesterday asked his congregation to pray for grief-stricken families shedding sad tears for their loved...
The John Leotaud trained Thisonesforron is the...
