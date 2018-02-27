Tuesday 27th February, 2018

Processed food—convenient, unhealthy The simplest definition of a processed food is food that has been altered in some way during preparation. Sounds as if any food we eat is processed!

Laurent stars for Caldrac Dominican Allan Laurent starred with bat and ball in the opening round of the T&TCB Premiership last weekend which gave his team Caldrac Sports first innings points over Munroe Road.

Yorke secures Carifta swimming spot Kael Yorke of Tidal Wave Aquatics led a final night rush of Carifta Swimming Championship qualifiers when the National Age-Group Long Course Swimming Championship ended at the National Aquatic...

Citizens must demand action to get change On December 31, 1978, Robert Warren, a four-year-old boy from Georgia, died from complications after choking on a small “missile-shaped” toy that was accidentally shot into his mouth and became...

Walters cops silver in SEC Champs University of Alabama duo, T&T’s Ruebin Walters and Portious Warren, both made it to the podium again, placing second and third in their respective events at the Southeastern Conference (SEC)...

Windies A takes aim at series sweep ST JOHN’S—After completely dominating England Lions in the first two four-day “Tests”, West Indies A will begin their quest for a clean sweep when the day/night final match bowls off at the Vivian...

Action coming for heavy bookbags After decades of complaints, primary school pupils who are forced to carry heavy school bags may be getting some relief.

T&T on show at performance design exhibition Design for Performance TT (DPTT) is a three-day event celebrating the contribution of set, costume, light and sound designers to the world of the arts, entertainment and corporate events in T&...

T&T ratifies Paris agreement T&T has deposited its instrument of ratification to the Paris Agreement on climate change.