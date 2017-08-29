Tuesday 29th August, 2017

Trinis evacuated but unhurt as Harvey hits As Hurricane Harvey petered out into a storm yesterday after cutting a swathe of destruction across Texas, there were no reports of injuries to T&T nationals there, Foreign Affairs Minister...

Women police officerstake over S/G streets Women police officers dominated the streets of Sangre Grande yesterday in celebration of the 61st Women Police Day.

Duke goes on with swim protest Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Minority Leader and Public Services Association president Watson Duke will proceed with his planned “Swim Protest” today despite calls for him not to try it due to...

Le Hunte holds long staff meeting Very productive! That was how newly-appointed Minister of Public Utilities Robert Le Hunte said he spent his first day on the job on Friday.

Guard charged in $.6m Western Union robbery A 33-year-old security guard, who claimed to have been abducted by a group of men who robbed a Western Union branch in Port-of-Spain of over $600,000 last week, has instead been charged for the...

Bassarath opens Cricket Centre to afternoon joggers President of the T&T Cricket Board (TTCB) is making a call to the public to come and use the National Cricket Centre (NCC) in Couva because according to him: “It is theirs.”

Govt secures US $25.6m for climate change Minister of Planning and Development, Camille Robinson-Regis says that Cabinet has given approval for T&T’s participation in a CARICOM Climate Change Centre Climate Change Adaptation Programme...

Mayaro football league kicks off under floodlights THE future stars of football thrilled residents of Mayaro when the 2017 bpTT Razack Jan Memorial Mayaro Football League kicked off at the Ortoire Recreation Ground, Mayaro, recently.