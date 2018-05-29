Tuesday 29th May, 2018

Kapi Charles netted the lone goal as Ari-Madrid edged Santa Cruz Cruzers 1-0 in sudden-death penalty-kicks after a 0-0 draw in the ten-minute final of the T&T Fire Service Northern Division...
In case you missed it.
|
|
Subdued economic activity was responsible for the decline in group earnings suffered by Trinidad Cement Limited (TCL) in 2017.
|
Three regional chairmen of Pan Trinbago yesterday called for the resignation of its central executive and president Keith Diaz, stating that the pan organisation needs to be properly restructured...
|
The Anti-Gang legislation takes effect today and while acting Police Commissioner Stephen Williams admits it’s “another piece of tool in our tool kit so that we can go after gangs and members of...
|
Voters in T&T are free to vote for whomever they wish, said Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, in response to statements from Sat Maharaj, Secretary General of the Sanatan Dharma Maha...
|
The National Gas Company (NGC) has signed a landmark technical services agreement (TSA) with Empresa Nacional de HidroCarbonetos, (ENH), the state-owned petroleum company of the Republic of...
|
If you have a dog kennel, gazebo, tool shed or prayer room on your premises a value will be applied to these structures to determine the total rental value of your property when the property tax...
|
Five undergraduate students of The University of the West Indies (UWI) St Augustine are in China for Telecom Seeds for the Future 2018, a two-week work-study programme sponsored by the Chinese...
|
Recent examples in football’s UEFA Champions League Final and the Eastern Conference Final of the NBA point to the critical importance of not just physical, but mental preparation and recovery in...
|
One of the youngest judges sitting in the Supreme Court has been charged with driving under the influence and will appear in before a Port-of-Spain Magistrates Court today.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online