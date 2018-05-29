Tuesday 29th May, 2018

Charles leads Ari-Madrid to Fire opening-day title Kapi Charles netted the lone goal as Ari-Madrid edged Santa Cruz Cruzers 1-0 in sudden-death penalty-kicks after a 0-0 draw in the ten-minute final of the T&T Fire Service Northern Division...

TCL suffers $49m operating loss Subdued economic activity was responsible for the decline in group earnings suffered by Trinidad Cement Limited (TCL) in 2017.

Three Pan chairmen want Keith Diaz out Three regional chairmen of Pan Trinbago yesterday called for the resignation of its central executive and president Keith Diaz, stating that the pan organisation needs to be properly restructured...

CoP: Anti-Gang Act, no magic formula for crime The Anti-Gang legislation takes effect today and while acting Police Commissioner Stephen Williams admits it’s “another piece of tool in our tool kit so that we can go after gangs and members of...

Voters free to choose Voters in T&T are free to vote for whomever they wish, said Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, in response to statements from Sat Maharaj, Secretary General of the Sanatan Dharma Maha...

NGC seals partnership with ENH of Mozambique The National Gas Company (NGC) has signed a landmark technical services agreement (TSA) with Empresa Nacional de HidroCarbonetos, (ENH), the state-owned petroleum company of the Republic of...

Homeowners to pay tax on dog kennels, gazebo, prayer rooms If you have a dog kennel, gazebo, tool shed or prayer room on your premises a value will be applied to these structures to determine the total rental value of your property when the property tax...

UWI students in China for Huawei’s programme Five undergraduate students of The University of the West Indies (UWI) St Augustine are in China for Telecom Seeds for the Future 2018, a two-week work-study programme sponsored by the Chinese...

SporTT contributes to regional sport psychology Recent examples in football’s UEFA Champions League Final and the Eastern Conference Final of the NBA point to the critical importance of not just physical, but mental preparation and recovery in...