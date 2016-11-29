Tuesday 29th November, 2016

Senior cop, SRP charged An acting police superintendent and female Special Reserve Police (SRP) officer appeared in court yesterday charged with misconduct and perverting the course of justice.

Nurse in abusive relationship slain Tobago police are probing the circumstances surrounding the murder of 29-year-old Crystal Tobias-Busby, a registered nurse attached to the Scarborough General Hospital.

Nafeesa defends relative of Muslim returnee wearing ‘Isis’ jacket Debate has arisen on this after a young female at Piarco Airport last Friday, was seen wearing a jacket with a large logo, similar to the logo used by the terror network Islamic State (Isis).

Champagne taste, painful moments Valentino Singh, former Guardian sports editor None of us who were alive on November 19, 1989, is likely to forget the events of that day.

Former president out of hospital Former president George Maxwell Richards, who was recently warded at a private hospital after suffering a mild stroke, is resting comfortably at his St Joseph home.

Bandit robs Arouca church President of the Inter-Religious Organisation Bro Harrypersad Maharaj says that T&T has lost its moral and spiritual values.

Shot candidate confident of victory From his hospital bed at the San Fernando General Hospital where he is recovering from a bullet to his chest, independent candidate in the local government election, Victor Roberts, said on Monday...