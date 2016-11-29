Tuesday 29th November, 2016

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
An acting police superintendent and female Special Reserve Police (SRP) officer appeared in court yesterday charged with misconduct and perverting the course of justice.
Tobago police are probing the circumstances surrounding the murder of 29-year-old Crystal Tobias-Busby, a registered nurse attached to the Scarborough General Hospital.
Debate has arisen on this after a young female at Piarco Airport last Friday, was seen wearing a jacket with a large logo, similar to the logo used by the terror network Islamic State (Isis).
Valentino Singh, former Guardian sports editor None of us who were alive on November 19, 1989, is likely to forget the events of that day.
Former president George Maxwell Richards, who was recently warded at a private hospital after suffering a mild stroke, is resting comfortably at his St Joseph home.
President of the Inter-Religious Organisation Bro Harrypersad Maharaj says that T&T has lost its moral and spiritual values.
From his hospital bed at the San Fernando General Hospital where he is recovering from a bullet to his chest, independent candidate in the local government election, Victor Roberts, said on Monday...
Debate on the Foreign Account Tax Compliance agreement with the US (Fatca) bill will resume in Parliament soon, Finance Minister Colm Imbert says.
