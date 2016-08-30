Tuesday 30th August, 2016

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
The worst fears of Rosemarie Blackburn’s two adult children were realised yesterday when they heard a single gunshot in their home and within seconds discovered their mother dead lying on the...
T&T’s Gershon Griffith and Jeremy Rudolpho have earned the country’s first four medals at the Pan American Sambo Championship, currently taking place in Paraguay.
There was a lot of criticism about the lack of transparency surrounding the No-Man’s-Land Sandals deal. Sea level rise however, a far greater threat, took place in full view.
The film Play the Devil, by writer/director Maria Govan and producer Abigail Hadeed, is simultaneously an exploration of the socio-political issues underpinning T&T and the Caribbean, a coming...
Be proactive and not reactive.
Words of advice to women in abusive relationships and homes by Madinah House president, Lydia Choate.
While most people snuggled under the warmth of their sheets around 1 am yesterday, residents of Chester Street, Debe, were cold and wet as flood waters rose in their homes for the third...
A clerical court error may have caused a 34-year-old mother of seven to lose custody of two of her children.
The executive board of the International Monetary Fund has noted the inconsistency of Barbados maintaining a stable exchange rate and financing its fiscal deficit by borrowing from the island’s...
If there’s a small upside to the runaway violence in Trinidad and Tobago in which murders have topped 300 in only 242 days this year, (read latest murder/suicide on page 5) it is that one such...
