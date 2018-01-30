Tuesday 30th January, 2018

Rowena Williams, former president of the T&T Cycling Federation, is now the new Racing Secretary of the TTCF.
A private medical institution is seeking to have the surgeon, who operated on the husband of former finance minister Karen Nunez-Tesheira, pay a percentage of the $18 million medical negligence...
Prison officers fearing for their lives have started staying away from duty in the wake of the murder of their colleague Davendra Boodooram, who was killed after leaving work at the Port-of-Spain...
Six-month-old Christopher Sahadeo appears normal—cooing, smiling and kissing his mother like any normal baby but beneath his skull, his brain is slowly bleeding and if left untreated he could die...
Petrotrin Katzenjammers of Tobago kicked off a 20-minute delayed start to Panorama semi-final action at the Queen's Park Savannah under overcast conditions and an already moderate early afternoon...
Empathising with motorists who have to dig deeper into their pockets for gas after the removal of the fuel subsidy, Toyota Trinidad president Shigeru Ito said the company took note of 2018's...
Mexico is the champion of the CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship which concluded at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, last night.
Overall Market activity resulted from trading in 15 securities of which 4 advanced, 2 declined and 9 traded firm.
This year, 2018, will make it three years since the Government has not given a subvention to the T&T Cancer Society.
AZIM BASSARATH, president of the T&T Cricket Board has strongly defended the national selectors and the Red Force senior men's team from criticism following their disappointing results in the...
