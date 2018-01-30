Tuesday 30th January, 2018

Williams—new TTCF racing secretary Rowena Williams, former president of the T&T Cycling Federation, is now the new Racing Secretary of the TTCF.

Surgeon should help pay $18m medical lawsuit A private medical institution is seeking to have the surgeon, who operated on the husband of former finance minister Karen Nunez-Tesheira, pay a percentage of the $18 million medical negligence...

Prison officers stay off the job Prison officers fearing for their lives have started staying away from duty in the wake of the murder of their colleague Davendra Boodooram, who was killed after leaving work at the Port-of-Spain...

Help save our baby’s life Six-month-old Christopher Sahadeo appears normal—cooing, smiling and kissing his mother like any normal baby but beneath his skull, his brain is slowly bleeding and if left untreated he could die...

NCC boss declares Panorama success Petrotrin Katzenjammers of Tobago kicked off a 20-minute delayed start to Panorama semi-final action at the Queen's Park Savannah under overcast conditions and an already moderate early afternoon...

Toyota president: Customers looking for fuel efficiency Empathising with motorists who have to dig deeper into their pockets for gas after the removal of the fuel subsidy, Toyota Trinidad president Shigeru Ito said the company took note of 2018's...

Mexico wins Concacaf title Mexico is the champion of the CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship which concluded at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, last night.

Scotiabank jumps $1.63 Overall Market activity resulted from trading in 15 securities of which 4 advanced, 2 declined and 9 traded firm.

Govt owing Cancer Society $6M This year, 2018, will make it three years since the Government has not given a subvention to the T&T Cancer Society.