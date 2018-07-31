Tuesday 31st July, 2018

Tobago folk performers put on a show Tobago folk performers gave an excellent show last Wednesday at the Folk Fiesta hosted as part of the Tobago Heritage Festival at Shaw Park.

Digicel aims for LTE in more places KINGSTON, JAMAICA—As part of its mission to drive 100 per cent internet penetration in Jamaica, Digicel is connecting communities across Jamaica to the very latest LTE (Long Term Evolution) mobile...

Perpetrators use subtle tactics Director of the Counter Trafficking Unit Alana Wheeler is appealing to locals to be alert and look for the subtle signs human traffickers are using to trap people in this vicious cycle.

Toronto honours a T&T civil rights icon There is now a Charley Roach Lane in the Canadian city of Toronto, named for the late Belmont-born civil rights activist/attorney/writer/painter and co-founder of the Caribana Festival who died of...

Opposition meet today on Griffith’s CoP nomination The Opposition has not as yet decided if it will support the nomination of Gary Griffith as this country’s substantive police commissioner during today’s debate on the matter in Parliament, Dr...

Blunt truth on marijuana I’ve never smoked marijuana. Yes, I’ve seen others use it and have been pressured to try it. But the desire to experience its mood-altering effects just never appealed to me.

The economics of breastfeeding Tomorrow’s the start of World Breastfeeding Week. Since the mid-sixties, the medical profession has always believed that breastfeeding is the foundation of a healthy life.

Army marches past Police 99-89 in OT Defence Force forward Steven Lewis brought the excitement on the opening night of the Barry Stewart Invitational Basketball League, so too his opposing Police point guard Ronell Winter, but it was...