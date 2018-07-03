Tuesday 3rd July, 2018

Wilson doubles up in Aruba Zarek Wilson won two more gold medals, Kael Yorke got one and the Boys 11-12 400 metres freestyle relay quartet also captured another, as T&T won 12 medals on Sunday at Central American and...

Malick man gunned down Police are investigating what they described as another gang-related murder that took place just after midnight yesterday in Morvant.

Classical guitar to be showcased tomorrow Premiered last evening, Prelude – The Cuban Guitar will be repeated on Sunday, July 8, at Trinidad Theatre Workshop, 6 Newbold Street, St Clair.

Youth urged to plant the land Phoenix Park Gas Processors Ltd’s Lara Joseph says this country has become so westernised and commercialised that home gardening is now seen as something for only old people.

Air travel taxes too high BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS—The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) has warned governments in the region about the adverse effects of high air travel-related taxes and fees on travel as they...

Theatre expert appointed to NCC board Last Friday, Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts, Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly presented a letter of appointment to Davlin Thomas, as Deputy Chairman of the National Carnival...

Ministry to test pump to save PoS As clean up operations to remove tonnes of debris and slush got underway yesterday, in the aftermath of Sunday’s flash floods in downtown Port-of-Spain, Minister of Works Rohan Sinanan is...

Near miss for retired teacher as huge tree crashes down outside house Retired school teacher Cynthia Lee Mack escaped injury when a sprawling tree collapsed, knocking down her water tank, fence and damaging part of her roof early Monday.