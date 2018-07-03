Tuesday 3rd July, 2018

Zarek Wilson won two more gold medals, Kael Yorke got one and the Boys 11-12 400 metres freestyle relay quartet also captured another, as T&T won 12 medals on Sunday at Central American and...
In case you missed it.
Police are investigating what they described as another gang-related murder that took place just after midnight yesterday in Morvant.
Premiered last evening, Prelude – The Cuban Guitar will be repeated on Sunday, July 8, at Trinidad Theatre Workshop, 6 Newbold Street, St Clair.
Phoenix Park Gas Processors Ltd’s Lara Joseph says this country has become so westernised and commercialised that home gardening is now seen as something for only old people.
BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS—The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) has warned governments in the region about the adverse effects of high air travel-related taxes and fees on travel as they...
Last Friday, Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts, Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly presented a letter of appointment to Davlin Thomas, as Deputy Chairman of the National Carnival...
As clean up operations to remove tonnes of debris and slush got underway yesterday, in the aftermath of Sunday’s flash floods in downtown Port-of-Spain, Minister of Works Rohan Sinanan is...
Retired school teacher Cynthia Lee Mack escaped injury when a sprawling tree collapsed, knocking down her water tank, fence and damaging part of her roof early Monday.
T&T goal shoot Samantha Wallace fell two goals shy of 50, and still, her effort was not enough to deny New South Wales Swifts from falling to a 58-65 defeat to Melbourne Vixens in the Suncorp...
