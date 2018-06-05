Tuesday 5th June, 2018

Captain Roopchan sweeps achievers cricket awards Team captain Shanta Roopchan dominated the Achievers Women Cricket Club (AWCC) 2018 Awards with as many as eight trophies that included top 30 overs player, T20 player and player of the year.

Gang leader shot dead in daylight gun attack A reputed gang leader was murdered on Hermitage Road, Gonzales yesterday.

Remorse in Oropune Oropune residents are now said to be showing genuine regret, remorse and sadness for the man they badly beat last week, after they claimed he attempted to lure a five-year-old girl away from a...

Family hopes for HDC help Although applications will be made to the National Commission for Self Help and the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services to assist with the rebuilding of pensioner George Tang’s home...

Police responding to crime beaten A woman police constable was referred to the San Fernando General Hospital for tests after being floored and beaten while trying to arrest a suspect on Saturday night.

Super League signs TV deal T&T Super League (TTSL) president Keith Look Loy is making good on his promise to have the super league on television for local and international audiences.

Citizens warned against vigilante justice Citizens are being advised not to be judge, jury and executioner when they make a citizen’s arrest of someone they believe may be a criminal or someone with ill intent.

Rowley’s INCAT inconsistencies Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley needs to provide the nation, the Joint Select Committee of Parliament investigating procurement of ferries and the Integrity Commission, and even perhaps the Police...

Woman, 71, charged with shoplifting A 71-year-old woman is expected to appear before a San Fernando Magistrate today after she was caught stealing groceries from a Debe supermarket on Saturday afternoon.