Tuesday 5th September, 2017

Swissport workers in court today on drug charges Two Swissport workers are expected to appear before an Arima magistrate today charged with conspiracy to traffic 4.4 kilogrammes of cocaine from Trinidad to Toronto.

Sahadeo feels heat from former board member The conduct of former Port Authority of T&T (PATT) chairman Christine Sahadeo came under fire yesterday before a Joint Select Committee (JSC) seeking to unearth answers in the award of an 18-...

Mayaro residents get fireworks treat Residents of the south-eastern community of Mayaro were able to enjoy a spectacular fireworks display and cultural show to celebrate Independence Day.



Pollard’s first CPL ‘no-ball’ causes uproar Barbados Trident’s captain Kieron Pollard has come under fire from some quarters for what they term ‘unsportsmanlike’ behaviour, by denying a century to Patriots opener Evin Lewis in their 2017...

Take back T&T from criminals The people of Trinidad and Tobago have become quitters and cowards and it is high time now that they take back the country from the hands of criminals.

Rowley ready to appear before JSC Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has given the assurance that he will have no problem appearing before the Joint Select Committee currently looking into the procurement of the Ocean Flower 2 and...

Youths make T&T proud The Arthur Ashe Institute for Urban Health, based in the United States, through a partnership with the St Augustine campus of UWI, completed an internship programme for young people this month and...

T&T within whisker of retaining CMRC T&T’s drivers are in pole position to successfully defend their Caribbean Motor Racing Championship crown after a successful showing in Barbados.

Hunt for new CoP starts today The process of finding T&T’s new Commissioner of Police (CoP) and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) starts today.