Tuesday 6th March, 2018

The art of native America and Africa Specially invited speaker Khali Kwodwo Keyi Ogunlade, an ‘Afrikan’ artist specialising in unique hand-made leather work, talks about his experiences and inspiration behind his creation I Am with...

Khan bowls Comets to victory DESPITE the inclement weather that affected central, north and east of Trinidad yesterday after mid-day, all the matches in the T&T Cricket Board (T&TCB) Premiership Division I which...

We must minimise their trauma The problems faced by the justice system in its management of sexual offences and the treatment of complainants are multi-faceted and therefore require a multi-sectoral solution.

SWRHA working on issue Weeping for his brain-damaged son Riley, who was taken from his mother’s womb by doctors forceps during an arduous delivery, Randy Jaglal yesterday called for Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh’s...

‘A little leukemia’ So the other day I was walking around the Savannah and I passed two young men walking in the opposite direction and heard one of them saying, “I went to my doctor and he did some tests.

Society must speak up about abuse—Thomas-Felix Industrial Court president Deborah Thomas-Felix says T&T needs “to get up, speak up and stand up against all forms of injustice,” as the country continues to witness and experience the rapid...

Boy Toy continues playing Having premiered at Central Bank Auditorium on February 16 and running for the past fortnight, RS/RR Productions’ The Boy Toy goes south this weekend to Naparima Bowl.

‘Princess’ to rule the roost Foxy Boy looks a crafty declaration by Northern-based trainer, Rebecca Bastiman, for the opening ‘aged’ sprint handicap over five furlongs of Southwell fibresand; this four-year-old has not...

Changoor takes hat-trick Off-spinner Avalon Changoor grabbed a hat-trick of wickets in the second National Under-15 trial match at the National Cricket centre in Couva yesterday.