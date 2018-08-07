Tuesday 7th August, 2018

Pierre re-elected to head ICAC Anthony Pierre, a Council Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of T&T (ICATT), has been re-elected as head of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of the Caribbean (ICAC).

City of Toronto pulls plug on Carnival Kin Several of T&T’s and the Caribbean’s top soca artistes, including Machel Montano, Bunji Garlin, Fay Ann Lyons-Alvarez, Nishard M and Rupee, who were all carded to perform at one of Toronto...

Local content and cultural confidence dominate policy talk Education as a crucial part of ‘creating cultural confidence’ and embedding Visual and Performing Arts, memory and legacy more strongly in the school curriculum from primary school level as well...

Woman jailed for keeping drug stash A single mother who kept a man’s marijuana stash at her home in order to obtain extra money to buy school supplies for her three children has been jailed for 12 months.

Windies crash against Bangladesh The visitors started their tour of the Caribbean being bowled out for 43 runs but when Bangladesh left on Sunday night for home, they were smiling as they recovered well to take both the ODI...

Worst experience to see your child dying “It is the worse experience of my life to see your child dying in your hand,” sobbed Roopchand Moonisar as he recalled how gunmen shot up their car, killing his daughter and injuring him.

Judge: Commit to service of God A High Court judge yesterday encouraged citizens to change their attitudes and commit to service of God, country and family.

Tamim, Shakib deny Windies Bangladesh, led by a solid all-around performance from skipper Shakib Al Hasan, defeated the Windies by 12 runs in the second match of their three-match series to leave it even at 1-1 with one...

Young prison officer dies in crash A prison officer was killed yesterday morning when his car crashed into a electricity post and spilt into two on the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway in the Freeport area.