Tuesday 7th March, 2017

Hard work on soft ground On this day next week, Champion Hurdle over two miles of Prestbury Park, Cheltenham where the 2017 four-day(s) ‘Festival’ kicks off; every National Hunt season is now dominated by this...

IS IT ETHICAL TO EAT FISH FOR LENT? How about giving up fish for Lent?

EVIDENCE FOR HIGH HEELS Philosophers say that our impression of our surroundings at any moment in time is heavily influenced by our inner feelings.

Deyalsingh concerned about Infidelity and HIV/Aids The fight against HIV/Aids will not be won unless people start taking personal responsibility, especially men who chose to have unprotected sex outside of marriage and committed relationships.

Nurse: Injury, dropped catches undermined Windies ST JOHN’S—Ashley Nurse believes the loss of Shannon Gabriel to injury, coupled with a series of dropped catches, helped push West Indies to their second defeat in three days to...

Debe cane fields now a hot spot for killings Had police been patrolling the streets instead of focusing on speeding and drunk drivers, gunmen may not have been able the storm a Debe bar last Thursday and murder three men.

PNM women against child marriage People’s National Movement (PNM) Lady Vice chairman Camille Robinson-Regis says the party and its Women’s League are against child marriages and violence against women.

Jabloteh leaves for tricky CFU Club qualifiers T&T internationals Tyrone Charles and Nathan Lewis spear-headed a 20-man San Juan Jabloteh squad which left here yesterday for St Vincent and The Grenadines to contest its tricky first round...

Time to be decisive and make that social change “We the people”. It begins and ends with us, the people.