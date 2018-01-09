Tuesday 9th January, 2018

Big bad soca for Carnival Sokah music was created in Piparo, South Trinidad by the late Garfield “Ras Shorty I” Blackman in the late 1970s, but since then, the genre has evolved, matured and has largely been promoted,...

Spectacular calypsoes through the years I have several memories of Spektakula Forum, once located at Upper Henry Street, Port-of-Spain, most good and just a few different.

Tough decisions for economic survival In his address to the nation last night, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley admitted that if the Government had not managed the economy prudently and make the necessary adjustments, the country would...

Ron rules 2017 There has been a waning in the interest of horse racing over the past five years and it has been reflected at the betting windows.

PM vows to fix Pertotrin Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is confident that T&T’s economy will begin showing signs of recovery within 2018.

Petrotrin owes Govt $2.75m—Rowley Cash-strapped Petrotrin currently owes the Government $2.75 million. The figure was given by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley last night in his address to the nation.

Opposition gives approval for Weekes as President The Opposition yesterday gave approval for Government’s sole presidential nominee Madam Justice Paula-Mae Weekes to become T&T’s sixth and first female President.

Ministry working on solutions—Minister The Government may not be able to spend as lavishly as before, but junior Education Minister Dr Lovell Francis says there is no truth in his ministry not being able to pay for items such as...