Wednesday 05th July, 2017

JSC told illegal gun trade makes $100m annually The illegal gun trade in T&T creates revenue in excess of $100 million annually, members of the Strategic Services Agency told a Joint Select Committee on national security yesterday.

Cops move to charge Rayad Rayad Mohammed, the man accused of inciting violence against the family of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, is expected to be charged today.

END OF THE LINE FOR NEEDLES? A generation ago I confidently thought that by now, well into the 21st century, needles would be a thing of the past. Not so. Needles are alive and well, if sharper and easier to handle.

Destra fan awarded $$ for fast wine Soca artist Destra Garcia has been ordered to pay a little over $50,000 in compensation to a fan who suffered a ruptured bladder during an impromptu onstage performance in Belize in 2015.

UNC’s attempt to challenge property tax in Privy Council fails The United National Congress (UNC) has been denied permission to appeal to the Privy Council over the dismissal of an injunction against the collection of valuation return forms required for...

Kamla: Govt reducing expenditure by $3b Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is warning that thousands of public servants and law enforcement officers may be out of a job as the Government seeks to reduce expenditure by $3 billion...

Sleeping boy, 4, escapes death Four-year-old Kamalee Wilson was asleep at his Cocorite home yesterday when a huge embankment of dirt tumbled onto his house, smashing through his mother’s bedroom just a few inches from where he...

Walcott, Ahye lead T&T medal hunt in England Two-time Olympic medallist Keshorn Walcott and sprint sensation Michelle-Lee Ahye will headline a 23-strong team selected to represent T&T at the IAAF World Championships in London, England...

Lexi Balchan is top SEA student A girl has topped the country once more in the Secondary Entrance Assessment examination.