Wednesday 05th July, 2017

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
The illegal gun trade in T&T creates revenue in excess of $100 million annually, members of the Strategic Services Agency told a Joint Select Committee on national security yesterday.
Rayad Mohammed, the man accused of inciting violence against the family of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, is expected to be charged today.
A generation ago I confidently thought that by now, well into the 21st century, needles would be a thing of the past. Not so. Needles are alive and well, if sharper and easier to handle.
Soca artist Destra Garcia has been ordered to pay a little over $50,000 in compensation to a fan who suffered a ruptured bladder during an impromptu onstage performance in Belize in 2015.
The United National Congress (UNC) has been denied permission to appeal to the Privy Council over the dismissal of an injunction against the collection of valuation return forms required for...
Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is warning that thousands of public servants and law enforcement officers may be out of a job as the Government seeks to reduce expenditure by $3 billion...
Four-year-old Kamalee Wilson was asleep at his Cocorite home yesterday when a huge embankment of dirt tumbled onto his house, smashing through his mother’s bedroom just a few inches from where he...
Two-time Olympic medallist Keshorn Walcott and sprint sensation Michelle-Lee Ahye will headline a 23-strong team selected to represent T&T at the IAAF World Championships in London, England...
A girl has topped the country once more in the Secondary Entrance Assessment examination.
A Venezuelan national and a Malabar man are scheduled to appear before a magistrate today on drug and arms charges after they were arrested at Mt St George, Tobago yesterday.
GUARDIAN MEDIA is not responsible for the content of external sites. Copyright © 2014 GUARDIAN MEDIA LIMITED
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online