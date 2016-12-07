Wednesday 07th December, 2016

Elderly man killed at home The serenity of Arena Road, Freeport, was disturbed yesterday after retiree Cyril “Ramesh” Maharaj was found bludgeoned to death in his living room yesterday afternoon.

Hart: My job was incomplete Former national football coach Stephen Hart told the Trinidad Guardian that said one of his biggest regrets with the Soca Warriors was not getting the opportunity to complete the job he started....

Six killed in Arima accident An accident at the corner of the O'meara Road and the Churchill Roosevelt Highway has left six people dead.

SALLY-ANN AND THE POLITICS OF BROKEN WINDOWS Nobody, including some well-entrenched, influential conspiracy theorists, can convince me that T&T has become anything like the narco-states we know exist in different parts of the world.

Fire leaves 4 homeless An early morning house fire in Tarouba has left a family of four homeless and a mother nursing first and second degree burns at hospital.

Cemex makes takeover bid for TCL Mexico’s cement giant, Cemex, yesterday announced that it is making a takeover bid for Claxton Bay-based Trinidad Cement Limited (TCL).

Remove barriers for sport to be more inclusive Sport at this point in time in its history is in a deep and intense battle to rise up from the fog of tradition and its status quo into the modern world.

LAPTOP FOLLY REVISITED Government’s folly in the scrapping of the laptop initiative will cost the education system and students/citizens of the country dearly in the coming decade.