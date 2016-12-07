Wednesday 07th December, 2016

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
The serenity of Arena Road, Freeport, was disturbed yesterday after retiree Cyril “Ramesh” Maharaj was found bludgeoned to death in his living room yesterday afternoon.
Former national football coach Stephen Hart told the Trinidad Guardian that said one of his biggest regrets with the Soca Warriors was not getting the opportunity to complete the job he started....
An accident at the corner of the O'meara Road and the Churchill Roosevelt Highway has left six people dead.
Nobody, including some well-entrenched, influential conspiracy theorists, can convince me that T&T has become anything like the narco-states we know exist in different parts of the world.
An early morning house fire in Tarouba has left a family of four homeless and a mother nursing first and second degree burns at hospital.
Mexico’s cement giant, Cemex, yesterday announced that it is making a takeover bid for Claxton Bay-based Trinidad Cement Limited (TCL).
Sport at this point in time in its history is in a deep and intense battle to rise up from the fog of tradition and its status quo into the modern world.
Government’s folly in the scrapping of the laptop initiative will cost the education system and students/citizens of the country dearly in the coming decade.
A wake up call is what this sudden death of Andrew “Eman” Andrews was labelled as by Anthony Moore, president of the Tobago Football Association (TFA), yesterday.
GUARDIAN MEDIA is not responsible for the content of external sites. Copyright © 2014 GUARDIAN MEDIA LIMITED
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online