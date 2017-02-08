Wednesday 08th February, 2017

‘Sandy’ outlook at Kempton Sandy Shores wont be unfancied when contesting the Maiden Fillies’ Stakes over seven furlongs of Kempton polytrack tonight.

Modernise industrial relations legislation A high-level local private sector grouping yesterday called for the modernisation of the Industrial Relations Act (IRA).

Queen Victoria tops Couva calypso prelims Former Couva senior calypso monarch, Victoria Cooper-Rahim, singing under the regal sobriquet of Queen Victoria, made it clear that she will be a strong contender to regain the crown when she...

Angelo’s absence Angelo Bissessarsingh is gone.

AG: Rowley’s not crass “Dr Rowley speaks how Dr Rowley speaks.”

CCJ can meet region’s needs Jamaican judge, Justice Patrick Robinson, is not buying the argument that the Caribbean Court of Justice cannot replace the Privy Council.

T&T marathon is more than a race On January 28, the 35th edition of the T&T International Marathon (TTIM) played itself out from 3.30 am and at 5 am at St Mary’s Junction, Freeport to the finish line at Whitehall, Queen’s...

Cops need info on Asami’s murder It’s still an open murder case after a year.

Man with no DP, insurance sent to jail Repeat traffic offender Ravi Boochoon was jailed for 15 months and banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to driving without a driver’s permit and insurance.