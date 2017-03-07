Wednesday 08th March, 2017

Duke queries PM’s backpay claim Public Services Association (PSA) Watson Duke yesterday questioned the $2.5 billion in outstanding arrears Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley promised to pay public servants by March 31.

POLICING’S COLLAPSE The past two weeks have been a watershed for policing.

Windies fall to four-wicket loss With England reeling on 126 for five chasing 226 for victory, West Indies strike bowler Shannon Gabriel walked off with the side strain.

Tesse begins duty as U-17 women’s coach Manuela Tesse, another Italian women’s coach, began her duties in the national women’s football programme as head coach of the Under-17s.

Bring sex offenders registry The T&T Government should partner with the Angel Watch Centre and the United States’ Department of Justice in a bid to alert foreign law enforcement partners about intended travel by convicted...

T&T in excess of two million mobile subscribers As of September 2016, there were in excess of two million mobile subscribers in a population of 1.4 million people in T&T.

$2.5B backpay by March 31 Monies will be available by March 31 to settle outstanding arrears for public servants who are owed approximately $2.5 billion, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has indicated.

Let’s LEVE Fringe event to Tobago Jazz Experience promises a special culture/fashion/cuisine Caribbean experience