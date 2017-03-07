Wednesday 08th March, 2017

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
Public Services Association (PSA) Watson Duke yesterday questioned the $2.5 billion in outstanding arrears Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley promised to pay public servants by March 31.
The past two weeks have been a watershed for policing.
With England reeling on 126 for five chasing 226 for victory, West Indies strike bowler Shannon Gabriel walked off with the side strain.
Manuela Tesse, another Italian women’s coach, began her duties in the national women’s football programme as head coach of the Under-17s.
The T&T Government should partner with the Angel Watch Centre and the United States’ Department of Justice in a bid to alert foreign law enforcement partners about intended travel by convicted...
As of September 2016, there were in excess of two million mobile subscribers in a population of 1.4 million people in T&T.
Monies will be available by March 31 to settle outstanding arrears for public servants who are owed approximately $2.5 billion, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has indicated.
Fringe event to Tobago Jazz Experience promises a special culture/fashion/cuisine Caribbean experience
The BP statistical review of world energy tells us that of the three fossil fuels (oil, coal and natural gas), oil remains king.
