Wednesday 09th November, 2016

Slain following movie outing While their neighbours celebrated two weddings in their community, a Felicity couple suffered a tragic end after being gunned down upon returning home from the movies on Sunday night.

Family appeals for help in finding missing Express employee Family and friends of a 23-year-old Express employee, Kezia Alexis have sent out an appeal for anyone who can assist in locating her after she failed to make it home last night.

BIR workers in health walk-out Some 200 employees of the Board of Inland Revenue (BIR), Trinidad House, Port-of-Spain, yesterday heeded advice from the Public Services Association (PSA) to refuse to work at the building because...

Colossus America will continue to lead the world KEVIN RAMNARINE

A ‘Blessing’ for punters! Indian Blessing achieved enough on debut to suggest Ed Walker’s charge can go one better in the 12-runner Maiden Fillies’ Stakes over seven furlongs of Newcastle tapeta today; this is a real...

Spreading fear via social media Last week I was in Grenada where the Minister of Health was forced to call a press conference to reassure Grenadians that an outbreak of Hand, Foot and Mouth (HFM) in a school was under control....

Don’t let the paper trail run cold The seizure over the weekend of US$2 million in cash from a container at the Port of Point Lisas can be an opening for deep investigation and detection of criminal activities associated with drugs...

Pollard freed to join Ram Slam ...allrounder gets NOC for T20 tournament West Indies allrounder Kieron Pollard has been granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to play in the upcoming Ram Slam T20 competition in South Africa, the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB)...

Republic opens new Rio Claro branch “We build more than a branch; they are bridges as they connect us,” said.