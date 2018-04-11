Wednesday 11th April, 2018

Despite the public prime ministerial potty training of government ministers (to borrow a brilliant metaphor constructed by a close relative).
In case you missed it.
It’s insulting to retain PNM’s Darryl Smith in Government by merely shifting him to the Housing Ministry.
T&T Police Youth Club Under-21 netball team walked away champion while the U-16 team finished runners-up in the ninth annual junior Florida Netball Classic Tournament held from March 31-April...
All Hibiscus Ladies needed was a win in their final match to seal the Premiership Division 50-Over title and that they did, defeating Players Sports Club by seven wickets at Brazil Recreation...
Having written critically about the harm the SEA exam is doing to our children and the lack of a family-oriented paediatric service in the PICU at EWMSC, it was gratifying to have two positive...
Let us be brutally honest!
Or at least stay close with the truth!
Random shootings and acts of violence in Enterprise have once again sparked fear among residents who had been under siege from warring gangs in the district last year.
A Venezuelan was killed trying to escape from his abductors who snatched him while he was on his way home from work on Friday night.
