Wednesday 12th October, 2016

Man dies in bus crash Pastor Liesha Kerr-Bernard, sister of Roosevelt “Bassy” Kerr, 50, of L’Anse Fourmi, Tobago, who died from injuries he sustained when a Public Transport Service Corporation bus ran off the road...

Team effort needed to reach Russia, says Jones Soca Warriors captain Kenwyne Jones says for the team to qualify to the 2018 Fifa World Cup Finals in Russia, a total team effort is needed.

Dottin, Taylor draw WI Women level FALMOUTH—Deandra Dottin underlined her importance to West Indies Women’s cricket with another solid allround performance as the home team defeated England Women by 38 runs in the...

England stumbles, Germany rumbles MANCHESTER—With a third straight win in qualifying, defending champion Germany is enjoying a comfortable ride on the road to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Time to review public transport standards The tragic death of Roosevelt Kerr of L’Anse Fourmi, Tobago, after a Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) bus ran off the road and down a precipice near the Bloody Bay Recreation Ground was...

Bid to fill 8 containers One week after Hurricane Matthew devastated Haiti leaving a trail of death and destruction, the City of San Fernando has taken the lead by being the first corporation to launch a relief effort...

The Imam runs down Yep, my jaw actually dropped when Imam Yasin Abu Bakr walked onto the set of CNC3’s very funny clip-show, The Rundown, on Monday night, and started dispensing marital advice.

Self preservation vs good sport governance ‘Progress is impossible without change, and those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything.’