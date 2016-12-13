Wednesday 13th December, 2016

Schoolgirl missing The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is seeking the urgent assistance from members of the public in locating a 14-year-old schoolgirl, who was last seen at her home at around 6 am on...

Lester now conscious after crash Two days after a crash left her unconscious, cyclist Keiana Lester is now stable and communicating with family, friends and well wishers, new T&T Cycling Federation's Public Relations Officer...

Lewis stars as Dynamites win DHAKA — West Indies and Trinidad and Tobago opener Evin Lewis shined as Dhaka Dynamites trounced former Windies skipper Darren Sammy’s Rajshahi Kings by 56 runs to capture the...

Wasa worker killed during repair work One man is dead, and another wounded after being shot at while doing repairs in Cocorite.

BANKS, COPS, GETTING AWAY WITH IT It was with some surprise that I read Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy’s #lifeinleggings story: she was tormented by a Peeping Tom, and reporting it to police was like throwing bananas at chimps: it...

Murder toll climbs to 442 On hearing screams coming from his home, ten-year-old Derrell Wharton ran home only to find his father, 41-year-old Derrick “Muscles” Wharton dead outside his Albert Street, Arouca home on Sunday...

Driver jailed for third DUI offence Four months after he was disqualified from driving on his second conviction for drunk driving conviction, Barry Dabie took a chance to ply his car for hire to make some money to pay off his court...