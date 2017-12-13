Wednesday 13th December 2017

Tobago prisoner escapes custody A manhunt is in progress for a prisoner who escaped from a cell at the Scarborough Police Station over the weekend.

Music industry talk conference hits the spot Creativity abounded at the Caribbean Dance Music (CDM) Conference 2017 as producers, songwriters, artistes and audience members came together to produce a CDM track live.

Cocktails and crystals The Gallery of Level 2, Long Circular Mall, hosted the launch of the jewelry line, Atelier Swarovski, on December 7 at the store.

Please resign, Courtney Browne “This is the worst cricket ever …these guys are playing like novices…some of them should learn the basics before they even travel with an international team.”

The Asa Wright candle in the window Should such a designation ever exist, the Asa Wright Nature Centre would surely rank among the Wonders of T&T.

Brother in court for sibling’s murder Ramraj Samaroo yesterday appeared in the Couva Magistrates Court charged with the murder of his younger brother.

Dennis shreds his way to triple-crown at surf nationals Surfing veteran Chris Dennis reinforced his status as one of the greatest national competitors in the history of the sport, as he rode the waves in San Souci, Trinidad, to a rare triple-crown at...

Skin to skin Skin-to-skin is a technique of newborn care where babies are kept in intimate skin contact, with a parent, typically their mother. Doesn’t have to be the mother.