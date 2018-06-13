Wednesday 13th June, 2018

Global Cocktail Challenge propels Angostura’s growth in new markets The Angostura Global Cocktail Challenge is one of the world’s most grueling and challenging cocktail competitions.

Deyalsingh says T&T children safe In the wake of polio resurfacing in Venezuela after 30 years, in an area directly southwest of T&T, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has assured that T&T children are vaccinated against...

Man kills himself after beating woman to near death Having been beaten for almost three minutes with a gun butt to her head, female taxi driver Kemba Olufemi remains warded in a critical condition at the San Fernando General Hospital.

Suicide discourse plagued by myths, judgment TRIGGER WARNING: This feature contains sensitive information on suicide, suiciding and death by suicide

ICC rewards Dowrich’s 125 LONDON – Shane Dowrich’s unbeaten hundred in the First Test match against Sri Lanka which ended in victory for West Indies on Sunday at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port-of-Spain has seen him vault 20...

Laughter galore at calypso show “If music be the food of love, play on,” goes that old adage, but the same can be said of comedy and laughter.

Parents of Princes Town Presbyterian protest for new school Determined to get a new school before the next academic year, scores of parents and pupils from Princes Town Presbyterian No 1 & 2 schools staged a placard protest Monday, as they called on...

The Caricom survival game By themselves, substantial trade surpluses—facilitated by single market conditions involving our Caribbean neighbours—establish T&T as a net beneficiary of the Caricom process.

Rapso artiste Sista Ava to receive award at the 2018 Yoruba Village Drum Festival Dancer, poet, chanter, story teller, community and cultural activist, Sista Ava (Ruth Ava Sam Shallow), will become the first woman to receive the Keeper of the Tradition Award from the...