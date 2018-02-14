Wednesday 14th February, 2018

Mayor pledges better 2019 Unable to afford Carnival costumes, some south masqueraders created their own costumes and jumped up with prominent bands during yesterday’s Parade of the Bands in San Fernando.

Coughlin, Gubbins steady Lions after Cornwall burst FLORENCE HALL, Jamaica – All-rounder Paul Coughlin’s unbeaten half-century propped up England Lions after Rahkeem Cornwall’s three-wicket haul rattled them, on the opening day of the first four-...

Minshall mesmerises Savannah stage Persistence and dedication paid off for two veteran masqueraders who secured victory in this year’s Carnival King and Queen competition following years of unsuccessful forays in the annual contest...

Licensing crackdown on Carnival trailers Police and licensing officers cracked down on music trucks accompanying mas bands near Victoria Square judging point yesterday prompting a delay for masqueraders.

We getting jam still If you’re reading these words during today’s morning hours, then I’m assuming you chose to forego this year’s Carnival festivities.

Young St Joseph shines St Joseph residents and visitors assembled along King Street in St Joseph on Sunday for the community’s annual Kiddies Carnival Parade of the Bands and Calypso Competition.

13 held in threat to disrupt Carnival A total of 13 people have been arrested in connection with a plot made to disrupt this year’s Carnival activities, acting Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams said yesterday.