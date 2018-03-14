Wednesday 14th March,2018

Three of T&T's national Track and Field athletes have been recognised by President Anthony Carmona and presented with the country's second highest national awards - the Chaconia Gold.
In case you missed it.
New York-based swimwear designer Elizabeth Arthur will be showcasing her latest line at Tobago Fashion Coda 2018 at the Magdelena Grand Resort on April 26.
HARARE, Zimbabwe – Both Evin Lewis and Marlon Samuels found form in time for the all-important Super Sixes, stroking half-centuries as West Indies beat the Netherlands by 54 runs under Duckworth/...
The Congress of the People’’s (COP) upcoming national executive election next month is expected to complete the party’s revamping process.
Malika Davidson and a visibly ill Phylecia Armstrong booked their places as T&T’s representatives at the 2018 North, Central America and Caribbean (NORCECA) Beach Volleyball Tour Second-Leg in...
In this life, happiness is not a given but it is an idea so well propagated that everyone I know is either holding out for or working towards that fountain of never-ending joy.
ETecK’s other “burden”— the Tamana Industrial Park—has so far cost $1.2 billion yet only two of its 21 sites are occupied.
Former president of the Association of Professional Engineers of T&T (APETT) Mark Francois says there are terrible construction practices throughout the country, some of which place citizens...
The race for top honours in the Under-14, Uner-16 and Under-18 Divisions of the 2018 Flow Youth Pro League remained a tight one after Match Day Four matches were completed last Sunday.
The late CLR James once remarked it was a feature of Caribbean societies that though we are the product of a convergence of ancient cultures, we do not yet exhibit their longstanding civic habits...
