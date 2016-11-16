Wednesday 16th November, 2016

Doctor at World Diabetes Day Symposium: Herbalists should be locked up Dr Claude Khan is knocking “herbalists” who, he says, deceive diabetics into thinking they can be cured with so-called natural herbs.

Schooldays no longer happy, happy days Several years ago, when the government of the day was busily passing the law that took away control of the Medical Council from the medical profession so that they could hire foreign doctors (they...

Mercy is alive Bizarre was how the story surrounding the alleged death of baby Mercy seemed yesterday after her mother challenged the story given to the media by police.

Wilson impresses with two more records Zarek Wilson continued his string of excellent performances establishing two new national records on Sunday, the final day of competition of the Amateur Swimming Association of T&T (ASATT)...

Julien shatters 23-year-old record Kristin Julien of Areios Aquatechs continued her record breaking performances at the Amateur Swimming Association National Open Short Course Championships, shattering a 23-year-old mark in the...

Sorting out complex issues of Olympism The general assembly of the 21st Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) is underway in Doha, Qatar, beginning today.

‘In my father’s honour’ November 28 is more than the date for the Local Government elections for one candidate, it’s the anniversary of the death of her father, former government minister Dhanraj Singh.

WhatsApp launches video calling for its 1 billion users Social app, WhatsApp is today officially launching video calling for its over 1 billion users worldwide on iOS, Android and Windows Phone.