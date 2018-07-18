Wednesday 18th July, 2018

Local crab catchers are feeling the pinch of poor sales after the government issued a ban on the importation of processed crab meat and live crabs from Venezuela.
In case you missed it.
Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan, Nidco officials and the media will finally tour the Galleons Passage this morning after it finally docked at the Port of Port-of-Spain overnight...
The Galleons Passage is worth the US$17.4 million paid for it and with minimal retrofitting works already completed, so far looks like “value for money.”
Grimacing in pain, Gloria Nicome broke down in tears yesterday as she related her daily ordeal of toting a 160-pound tumour growing on her back, buttocks, hips and legs for several years.
The 23rd Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games will open on Thursday in Baranquilla, Colombia.
The Privy Council has dismissed an appeal from the National Gas Company (NGC) seeking to overturn a decision to strike out a lawsuit against Super Industrial Services (SIS) and one of its...
G ender-equal governments, which include the same number of men and women as ministry heads and in other cabinet posts, used to be the purview of woman-friendly Nordic countries and highly...
Officials of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation were forced to perform the first exhumation of a body in the region yesterday. However, the reason was an extraordinary one.
The key suspect in the fatal stabbing of Dillon Lucas outside the Cloud 9 nightclub in Debe last Sunday has been discharged from the San Fernando General Hospital.
Kalique Robertson-Forrester of Holy Cross College was recognised as the “Most Valuable Player” (MVP) in the boys’ Under-20 and Under division in the Secondary Schools Basketball League East Zone,...
