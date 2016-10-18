Wednesday 19th October, 2016

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
Television personality Ian Alleyne yesterday made a public appeal to friends and fans to assist him in helping to cover the $748,000 debt he incurred from defaming businessman Shaun Sammy on his...
Part 3
“It wasn’t really retirement,” said Catherine Kumar, who recently stepped down as CEO of the T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce. “It definitely wasn’t about age.
The 2016 Soca Monarch King, Aaron “Voice” St Louis—so popular for his infectious, upbeat song Cheers to Life—will be in top form at the Central Bank Auditorium on October 23 when he joins 50...
So, it’s Calypso History month, an event which assumes calypso history has been neglected, is important enough to get its own month, and makes a positive contribution nationally.
The racing season is drawing to a close with less than ten racing days to go.
Disappointed that he was not selected by his team TNT to contest the position of president of the T&T Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA), second vice-president Lynsley Doodhai has decided to...
The private ride company Uber is in T&T, recruiting partners, drivers and insurance companies to create a service of private taxis for the travelling public. This is a challenge on multiple...
GUARDIAN MEDIA is not responsible for the content of external sites. Copyright © 2014 GUARDIAN MEDIA LIMITED
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online