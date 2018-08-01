Wednesday 1st August, 2018

Two men were fatally shot in the space of two hours in separate incidents yesterday.
In case you missed it.
United National Congress MPs Ganga Singh and Dr Fuad Khan weren’t pleased they had to toe UNC’s party line and abstain from voting for Gary Griffith’s appointment to the Police Commissioner post...
A third man has been charged with the murder of Amarnath Bissoon on May 25, 2018.
Gary Griffith’s strong stance against wrongdoing and dealing with the controversial Life Sport programme were just two of the reasons why Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley fully endorsed him...
Directior of the T&T Heart Foundation Dr Pravinde Ramoutar is urging people to avoid becoming another statistic of diabetes, health disease or hypertension by leading healthy lifestyles.
Incoming Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith says “time is not on my side and I have no intention to ask for a honeymoon period,” as he gets ready to assume the job of top cop.
Playwrights Workshop Trinbago’s (PWT) Monthly Readers Theatre Series (MRTS), featured the first Wednesday of every month, presents the reading of two new plays for the August 2018 instalment—A...
A Down-d-Islands outing with a group of friends on Sunday turned tragic when one of them died after falling overboard and was struck by the propellers of a boat they occupied.
I woke up this morning to a message in my inbox asking if I’ve ever dealt with the issue of moms dealing with daddy drama.
T&T’s Johnny Hamilton has signed with the Detroit Pistons in the NBA.
