Wednesday 21st December, 2016

Women speak out The internet hashtag #LifeinLeggings started in late November in Barbados, and since then it has released a torrent of (largely younger) women’s stories and brief Twitter anecdotes, all based on...

PM knocks slow justice system Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday knocked the delays in the criminal justice system and the ability of some to be free on bail to commit more offences to pay their lawyer bills.

Rajah demise leaves Red Force struggling At the close of yesterday’s rain-hit penultimate day at the National Stadium here where only 48 overs were possible, Red Force were perched on 96 for two but still requiring a further 120 runs to...

Police rearrest IAM employee as Banfield investigation continues Police have rearrested Dale Seecharan as part of their ongoing investigation into the murder of 20-year-old Shannon Banfield.

No special treatment for man charged with Shannon's murder Dale Seecharan, the man charged with the murder of 20-year-old Shannon Banfield is expected to reappear in court on January 17, after charges were laid this morning.

Neutral inquiry better suited The T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce, a businessman and an attorney are all claiming that the Industrial Court does not have the jurisdiction to hold an inquiry into the possibility they...

BMW among 3 vehicles torched Arsonists struck a San Fernando businessman and his family yesterday after three vehicles were firebombed outside their premises leaving over $650,000 in losses.

King for crowning glory Her Terms enters last chance saloon at Chelmsford today but is again selected because this William Haggas-trained Pivotal filly will be ridden by stable apprentice, Georgia Cox, claiming a 5lbs...

Branche: Discipline is the heart of Abilene’s success President of Abilene Athletics Club, Shedley Branche is praising the parents of the athletes for the club’s accomplishments.