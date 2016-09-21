Wednesday 21st September, 2016

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
A Penal mother has turned to the public for help to locate her son, Malcolm Shastri Dookie, who went missing last Thursday.
It was a powerful week for progressive medical types.
Brian Lewis’ Things That Matter Column has made way for this piece from guest contributor and sports biochemist Shernice Thomas.
Only last week someone said to me, “But mental health has positive things to write about, doesn’t it? Do you always have to write about the sad stuff?”
Keston Henry scored with five minutes left on the clock to salvage a 2-2 draw for FC Santa Rosa against 1976 FC Phoenix when matches in the T&T Football Association National Super League...
For the period 2006 to 2015 there were 102 fatal accidents which occurred in the workplace and the construction industry was cited as having the highest number of fatalities as it recorded 33...
T&T’s Men’s Under-20 Indoor Handball team took on the senior team in a friendly match against the senior national team, which ended 36-23 in the latter’s favour on Saturday night at the...
Rosemarie Sant
New 18-seater maxi taxies powered by compressed natural gas (CNG) are expected to be on the roads this week.
DUBAI—Rising Twenty20 star Evin Lewis says he is anxious to build on the encouraging start to his career, when he lines up against Pakistan in the upcoming three-match T20 series...
GUARDIAN MEDIA is not responsible for the content of external sites. Copyright © 2014 GUARDIAN MEDIA LIMITED
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online