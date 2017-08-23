Wednesday 23rd August, 2017

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
BASSETERRE, St Kitts— Half-centuries from captain Chris Gayle and his opening partner, Evin Lewis, propelled in-form St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to a handsome 37-run victory over reigning...
The former head of the Civil Engineering Department of the University of the West Indies has offered to assist residents of Aripero and Rousillac whose homes were damaged during heavy winds and...
To children of parents who live with mental illness, I say, above all, be compassionate. This could be you on another day. Mental illness does not discriminate.
Two weeks ago, OPEC held a meeting with some of the producers and cited its members Iraq and the UAE, as well as non-OPEC signatories to the deal Kazakhstan and Malaysia, as laggards in compliance...
Innovation, investment and incentives have been highlighted as key to unlocking T&T’s manufacturing revival, with the government urging greater private sector investment to help boost growth...
Management and career experts often advise finance professional about the importance of career pathways, and the value of creating well planned career development goals.
GEORGETOWN—Opener Dwayne Smith struck his fourth Twenty20 hundred and the first of the new Caribbean Premier League season but Barbados Tridents extended their losing streak with a disappointing...
US, Canadian and Mexican negotiators are pledging to work quickly to update the North American Free Trade Agreement, a 23-year-old pact that President Donald Trump has called the worst trade deal...
A two-vehicle accident on the Valencia Stretch on Monday night claimed the life of a four-year-old girl and left another man warded in a critical condition at the Port-of -Spain General Hospital...
LONDON—The fallout from West Indies’ humbling innings defeat to England in the opening Test weekend has continued with several of the Caribbean players slumping in the latest International Cricket...
