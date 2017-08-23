Wednesday 23rd August, 2017

Gayle, Lewis keep Patriots winning streak alive BASSETERRE, St Kitts— Half-centuries from captain Chris Gayle and his opening partner, Evin Lewis, propelled in-form St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to a handsome 37-run victory over reigning...

Roofing help for ‘twister’ victims The former head of the Civil Engineering Department of the University of the West Indies has offered to assist residents of Aripero and Rousillac whose homes were damaged during heavy winds and...

To children, on behalf of parents To children of parents who live with mental illness, I say, above all, be compassionate. This could be you on another day. Mental illness does not discriminate.

Oil holds steady as OPEC meets to talk slipping compliance Two weeks ago, OPEC held a meeting with some of the producers and cited its members Iraq and the UAE, as well as non-OPEC signatories to the deal Kazakhstan and Malaysia, as laggards in compliance...

T&T calls for greater investment ...to trigger manufacturing rebound Innovation, investment and incentives have been highlighted as key to unlocking T&T’s manufacturing revival, with the government urging greater private sector investment to help boost growth...

Finance transformation roles Management and career experts often advise finance professional about the importance of career pathways, and the value of creating well planned career development goals.

Walton takes shine off Smith hundred as Tridents lose again GEORGETOWN—Opener Dwayne Smith struck his fourth Twenty20 hundred and the first of the new Caribbean Premier League season but Barbados Tridents extended their losing streak with a disappointing...

US, Canada, Mexico pledge quick work to update NAFTA US, Canadian and Mexican negotiators are pledging to work quickly to update the North American Free Trade Agreement, a 23-year-old pact that President Donald Trump has called the worst trade deal...

Girl, 4, killed in Valencia accident A two-vehicle accident on the Valencia Stretch on Monday night claimed the life of a four-year-old girl and left another man warded in a critical condition at the Port-of -Spain General Hospital...