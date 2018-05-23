Wednesday 23rd May, 2018

Archie leaves again on six-week vacation Embattled Chief Justice Ivor Archie has gone on vacation leave until the end of next month.

BPTT Mayaro night cricket gets going Cricket skills and community spirit were the main ingredients on display as the 2018 BP T&T Mayaro Night Cricket Windball Competition bowled off to an exciting start at the Mayaro Government...

Five years jail for fiery death Doubles vendor Nizam Mohammed will spend the next five years in jail for killing a man by setting him on fire.

Housewife accused of faking kidnap ordeal A Couva housewife has to appear in the Couva Magistrates’ Court on Thursday charged with falsely reporting to police that she and her son were kidnapped by four men.

Shabazz: Biggest test against St Kitts/Nevis Despite a dogged 3-0 win over Dominica in the Concacaf Caribbean Women’s Qualifiers on Monday at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, coach Jamaal Shabazz has said his biggest test in the tournament...

San Francique makes winning start Victoria District champions San Francique Presbyterian School made a winning start to the Atlantic National Primary Schools Cricket League Round 1 Girl’s competition with a 68-run victory over...

Mickela must dodge father’s shadow Mickela Panday is one of the most recognisable figures in our national community. Despite our mutual affiliation with the T&T Guardian newspaper, she and I have never met.

Thompson, Yorke head CCCAN title defence Cherelle Thompson and Kael Yorke, two individual gold medal winners from last year’s successful T&T team, have been included in a 34-member swimming team ratified by the Amateur Swimming...

Downsizing and its links with depression In 2006, many of us had joined the UTT as educators, sharing the vision that this new local university would provide for the tertiary needs of an underserved population of persons with multiple...