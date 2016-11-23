Wednesday 23th November, 2016

After snakes, rats invade school The pre-dawn protest prompted a massive traffic pile-up along the Guaracara/Tabaquite Road as police could not remove the debris immediately.

Gun video under probe Officers of the Port-of-Spain Division are now investigating a 23-second long video clip, showing a known criminal brandishing a gun with two extra cylindrical magazines.

Consultant on selling of vandalised HDC houses: It’s a good plan in principle The proposal to sell vandalised or incomplete Housing Development Corporation (HDC) homes “as is, where is” with no further expenditure of public money is a good one in principle, says Afra...

Fyzabad retains South Girls Inter-Col on penalties Both teams were locked at 1-1 at the end of regulation time with Kadean Louison scoring for Fyzabad while Shenieka Paul was on target for Pleasantville to send the match into the dreaded penalty...

New skipper likely Come next season the T&T Knight Riders could have a new captain rather than the man who took them to the title in 2015 Dwayne Bravo.

JMMB loan portfolio increases The JMMB Group yesterday reported double digit growth in its loans portfolio which group risk manager Damion Brown said was the result of the rebranding exercise that followed its acquisition of...

Minister on Kamla's Divali dinner: Roti meals at $65 and $75 Roti meals served at a Divali dinner hosted by then prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar in October 2014 cost between $65 and $75 per person, while fresh juices, assorted soft drinks and water...

Sat: People seeing race in roti talk Secretary General of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) Satnarayan Maharaj says it is unfortunate that the Divali meal served by former prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar at the Diplomatic...

Cops shot teen five times Fifteen-year-old Josiah Ramsahai who was killed by police last Friday in a reported shoot-out with police was shot five times with a high-powered rifle his autopsy revealed.