Wednesday 26th October, 2016

Task Force cops get counselling Facing a bounty on their heads, Southern Division Task Force police officers who were involved in the fatal police shooting of suspected criminal Adelle Gilbert have not yet returned to work.

‘Money allocated for completion of Debe campus’ The University of the West Indies south campus in Debe is 80 per cent complete but with the slow pace of work, there is still no official word on when the campus will be ready for its first intake...

Salha—changing the face of women in Dubai VINODE MAMCHAN

in Dubai

Best chance for Equinette Equinette has been journeyed more than 670 miles from Sussex for a moderate ‘aged’ Maiden Fillies’ Stakes over six furlongs of Newcastle fibresand today; the lengths that some will go to get a...

Cancer society head advises Govt: Make Children’s Hospital a cancer care centre Chairman emeritus of the Cancer Society of T&T, Dr George Laquis, is suggesting that the not yet opened Children’s Hospital, Couva, be designated as a centre for a national cancer programme....

UWI economist predicts: Recession ends next year UWI economist Dr Roger Hosein yesterday predicted that T&T’s economic recession will continue until the third quarter of 2017.

Contentment at Leicester Contentment shouldn’t be a problem for Newmarket trainer William Haggas, when he saddles this Highclere-owned Cacique filly for 2-y-o Maiden Stakes over six furlongs of ‘good’ ground Leicester...

Wobbly Windies wilt West Indian batting again lacked quality on the third day of the second Test of the Haier Cup series against Pakistan at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi yesterday.

Sealy first Caribbean golfer in LPGA Tour Top T&T golfer Monifa Sealy is well poised to be the first T&T and Caribbean golfer to compete professionally at the LPGA.