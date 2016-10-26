Wednesday 26th October, 2016

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
Facing a bounty on their heads, Southern Division Task Force police officers who were involved in the fatal police shooting of suspected criminal Adelle Gilbert have not yet returned to work.
The University of the West Indies south campus in Debe is 80 per cent complete but with the slow pace of work, there is still no official word on when the campus will be ready for its first intake...
VINODE MAMCHAN
in Dubai
Equinette has been journeyed more than 670 miles from Sussex for a moderate ‘aged’ Maiden Fillies’ Stakes over six furlongs of Newcastle fibresand today; the lengths that some will go to get a...
Chairman emeritus of the Cancer Society of T&T, Dr George Laquis, is suggesting that the not yet opened Children’s Hospital, Couva, be designated as a centre for a national cancer programme....
UWI economist Dr Roger Hosein yesterday predicted that T&T’s economic recession will continue until the third quarter of 2017.
Contentment shouldn’t be a problem for Newmarket trainer William Haggas, when he saddles this Highclere-owned Cacique filly for 2-y-o Maiden Stakes over six furlongs of ‘good’ ground Leicester...
West Indian batting again lacked quality on the third day of the second Test of the Haier Cup series against Pakistan at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi yesterday.
Top T&T golfer Monifa Sealy is well poised to be the first T&T and Caribbean golfer to compete professionally at the LPGA.
DAMBULLA—West Indies A made a stuttering start to the opening unofficial One-Day International against Sri Lanka A before rain intervened to end play prematurely at the Rangiri...
GUARDIAN MEDIA is not responsible for the content of external sites. Copyright © 2014 GUARDIAN MEDIA LIMITED
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online