Wednesday 27th December 2017

A Woodbrook Christmas It’s that time of year again. When the sky is very, very blue and the breeze blows down, cool like, from the hills. Pastelle, ham and black cake smelling up the place.

Ailing mom prays for health Stephanie Mohammed, a Barrackpore mother of three, spent most of her life struggling to get out of poverty but now that she has finally found happiness, ill health is threatening to take...

First Christmas baby born at Mt Hope The Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mount Hope recorded the birth of T&T’s first Christmas baby 2017 when Jelysia Hall gave birth to a bouncing baby boy at 12.13 am yesterday.

Public offers ray of hope for Stephanie Heart patient Stephanie Mohammed spent a happy day yesterday as she received several calls from good Samaritans responding to the T&T Guardian’s article about her medical condition.

BROKEN PROMISES …MISFITS IN SPORTS A year to forget !!! A year of broken promises !!! A year when misfits ruined sports in this country?

Sweet music fills the air Excitement filled the air as 24 contestants took part in Music TT’s inaugural showcase for its Artists Portfolio Development Programme held earlier this month.

Trinbagonians are still decent, likeable, genuine One thing I hear all the time from readers is that they find the news too depressing.

WI seek to end rough year in winning vein A month after arriving in New Zealand, West Indies are still in search of a win on the tour. They were blanked 2-0 in the Tests and have already conceded the ODIs 2-0 with a game to go.

RON IS BIGMAN IN TOWN The John O’Brien trained Thisonesforron repeated last year’s success in the feature Grade Two - NLCB Gold Cup over 2,000 metres on a sloppy track at Santa Rosa Park Yesterday.