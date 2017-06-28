Wednesday 28th June, 2017

Peter Pan on persistence and perspective At Guardian Media we are changing the way we do business. We have to and we will because we must all stop waiting for a hero to save all of us in T&T.

Drama making a difference Theatre has been used for hundreds of years, over 2,500 years to be exact, to speak to its audience about love, life, and family, and, at times, to address the current political climate.

Extra effort to save the children please Over the past few weeks the status of children who fall under the care of the Children’s Authority have come under the microscope.

WE SHOULD BE PAID TO PARENT How absurd am I to want to be paid for something that’s my job. After all, I did the do and I brought a kid into the world. So I should toughen up and deal with it. Not so? Well no. Not so.

Sabga-Aboud apologises Chairman of the Global Brands Group of Companies, Mario Sabga-Aboud, has described yesterday as “one of my worst days ever.”

Sandals seeks role in cricket revival Sandals the popular regional resort is going to play a major role in the resuscitation of West Indies cricket according to Regional public relations director Sunil Ramdeen.

SOLAR FOR T&TEC? I had an interesting response to my article, Solar Cells—not so green from a reader who calls himself a power engineer.

READING TO YOUR CHILD MAKES A DIFFERENCE I have been a paediatrician for over 40 years now and am often asked by parents what to do to develop their child’s mind.

‘War’ on bookies at Beverley Rhosneigr will not be a surprise if causing one in the four-runner Novice Stakes over seven furlongs of ‘good to firm ‘Leicester tonight; although a 33/1 shot when beaten ten lengths on debut over...