Wednesday 28th September, 2016

‘Baby Hulk’ is T&T first Ninja Warrior In the hundred episodes of the American Ninja Warriors competition he watched over the years on YouTube Jeremy John never once imagine he would get the opportunity to participate in such a...

Clico/CLF shareholders: Deal likely on land for Sandals As Clico and CL Financial shareholders await budget statements on the future of the company’s assets, they’ve shelved initial scepticism and agreed in principle to Government’s proposed Sandals...

Under the Gun ABU DHABI—Reigning World champions West Indies find themselves in the unfamiliar position of battling to avoid a whitewash when they clash with Pakistan in the final Twenty20...

​Bookies to see ‘Red!’ Redicean is expected to improve considerably on a promising Ascot debut last month and land a ten-runner 2-y-o Maiden Stakes over seven furlongs of Wolverhampton tapeta tonight; James Doyle has...

Naps and Pres clash in South derby The rivalry between Naparima and Presentation College in the South Zone of Shell/First Citizens Secondary Schools Football League’s Premiership Division will continue from 3.40 pm at Lewis Street...

Kamla: Don’t be distracted by FATCA, Carmona issues Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has urged supporters not to get distracted by controversies surrounding Foreign Accounts Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) or President Anthony Carmona as their...

The unhappy country Last week’s instalment, the Cudjoe Moment, was a run-up to establish how easy it is to change or create the emotional/mental environment of a small place by manipulating the media, inter alia.

Tigers scrape past East Mucurapo 1-0 Nicholas Moyou got the lone goal as St Anthony’s College returned to winners row, via a 1-0 triumph over East Mucurapo in a rescheduled Shell/First Citizens Secondary Schools Football League...